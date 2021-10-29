HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

Left Menu

The indigenous aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has made a milestone delivery of 200th gun bay door to Boeing for the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:40 IST
S Manicka Vasagam handing over documents to Ashwani Bhargava, the Director-Supplier Development, Boeing. (Photo/ @HALHQBLR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

S Manicka Vasagam, General Manager (Aircraft), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over delivery documents of 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet to Ashwani Bhargava, Director-Supplier Development, Boeing on Friday.

HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

