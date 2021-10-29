Mansukh Mandaviya flags off Red Cross trucks for donation of blankets, medicines, other relief materials

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday flagged off the Red Cross trucks for donating blankets, medicines and other relief material to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. The Health Minister further said that the truck will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most union territories for the winter season and provide flood relief to the people of Uttarakhand.

"Flagged off Red Cross trucks for a donation of blankets, medicines and other relief material to the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. This will support vulnerable populations in the northern-most UTs for the winter season and provide flood relief to people of Uttarakhand," tweeted Mandaviya. After the rainfall and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the minimum temperatures have dropped throughout the union territories.

Due to flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Uttarakhand several people have died and many hoses, shops were damaged in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)