UP institute to felicitate 20 women artisans

With a view to recognise independent women artisans, the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design and Research will felicitate 20 women engaged in such work, the institute said on Friday. The felicitation will be held on Saturday at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Auditorium of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University here.

''Over 3,500 women artisans and weavers from 45 districts of the state are participating in the programme aimed at recognising the efforts of the women who stay in their homes, but look after their family and also walk shoulder to shoulder with their husbands and earn a living," Kshipra Shukla, Chairperson of the institute, said in a statement.

The event -- 'Dharohar - Kushal Haathon ki Safal Udaan' -- will also see participation of over 700 women of the Tharu community (from Lakhimpur Kheri district), read the statement. ''On this occasion, the 'Dharohar' awards will be given to 20 unknown and unsung women artisans for their contribution in handloom and handicraft," Shukla said. "They have symbolised women empowerment,'' she added.

Union minister Smriti Irani will also attend the event the statement said.

According to it, there will be a live demonstration of craftworks by women artisans and weavers during the event, along with 25 other products lined up for exhibition.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the benefits of public welfare policies have percolated directly to the grassroots level, Shukla said. The 'Make In India' initiative has encouraged people to buy Khadi and other indigenously produced products, resulting in direct improvements of economic opportunities for artisans and weavers, she claimed.

The UP Institute of Design and Research comes under the MSME (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) Department of the UP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)