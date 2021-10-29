Left Menu

G20 leaders must push for WTO conference to be a success - WTO chief

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:49 IST
G20 leaders must push for WTO conference to be a success - WTO chief
Country leaders meeting at the G20 summit in Rome must push for the World Trade Organization (WTO) major ministerial conference next month to be a success, the head of the trade body said on Friday.

"I hope that the G20 leaders will speak to the trade ministers to ensure that the ministerial conference is a success," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at Rome's LUISS University a day before the summit gathering together the world's biggest rich and emerging countries.

