Left Menu

Telangana Minister donates Rs 1.75 cr to Yadadri temple

Telangana Minister Malla Reddy on Thursday donated Rs 1.75 crore to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri for gold plating of temple gopuram.

ANI | Yadadri (Telangana) | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:54 IST
Telangana Minister donates Rs 1.75 cr to Yadadri temple
Telangana Minister Malla Reddy donates Rs 1.75 crore to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Minister Malla Reddy on Thursday donated Rs 1.75 crore to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri for gold plating of temple gopuram. He handed over Rs 1 crore in cash and a cheque of Rs 75 lakh on behalf of his assembly constituency Medchal.

Talking to the media, Reddy said that 1 kg of gold has been being given on behalf of his family and 2 kg of gold on behalf of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party and his constituency. Malla Reddy along with his family members and party workers and party representatives went to the temple from his camp office in Ghatkesar and handed over the money to the officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021