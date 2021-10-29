Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya flags off trucks with relief material for J-K, Ladakh, U'khand

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday flagged off Red Cross trucks with blankets, medicines and other relief material for the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:56 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday flagged off Red Cross trucks with blankets, medicines and other relief material for the people of Jammu, Srinagar, Ladakh and Uttarakhand. "11 trucks with essential items have left from here. The items include blankets, kitchen essentials, medicines, tents and they will reach Uttarakhand, Srinagar, Jammu & other locations. It will be distributed among the people the next day," said Mandaviya while talking to the media.

Following rain and snowfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, minimum temperatures have dropped in the region. Due to flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Uttarakhand several people have died and many houses, shops have been damaged in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

