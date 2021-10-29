Left Menu

Yellen expects inflationary pressures to ease by second half of 2022

Speaking in a separate interview with CNBC, she said two major spending bills working their way through Congress would also help reduce inflationary pressures by reducing the cost of medical services. Yellen told CNBC she expected U.S. gross domestic product growth to pick up and unemployment to fall further as the pandemic eased and people returned to work.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:05 IST
Yellen expects inflationary pressures to ease by second half of 2022
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she still sees inflation as a temporary result of severe supply chain bottlenecks, and expects price increases to normalize during 2022 as people get back to work and demand shifts back to services.

"As demand shifts back to services and supply has a chance to adjust, I believe that price increases will normalize and we'll see lower monthly inflation rates, I think, by the second half of (2022)," Yellen told CNN in an interview in Rome. Yellen, who will attend a meeting of Group of 20 finance and health ministers on Friday, said inflationary pressures had been fueled by shortages of semiconductors and a rise in energy prices, but energy prices would begin to moderate in the months ahead.

She noted that people were more confident about the job market, and income levels were going up, especially for workers in the service sector. Speaking in a separate interview with CNBC, she said two major spending bills working their way through Congress would also help reduce inflationary pressures by reducing the cost of medical services.

Yellen told CNBC she expected U.S. gross domestic product growth to pick up and unemployment to fall further as the pandemic eased and people returned to work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021