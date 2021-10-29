Left Menu

7,700 beneficiaries get Rs 170 crores under MP govt's "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal' scheme

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred a total of Rs 170 crores into the bank accounts of 7,700 beneficiaries under the "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojna' on Friday via online mode.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:29 IST
7,700 beneficiaries get Rs 170 crores under MP govt's "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal' scheme
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred a total of Rs 170 crores into the bank accounts of 7,700 beneficiaries under the "Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Sambal Yojna' on Friday via online mode.

"This is a very humane plan. If one dies in an accident, we will give Rs 4 lakh as assistance to his family. We have decided to give an amount of four lakhs in Sambal so that life should be easy and the family's employment vehicle continues," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

"This amount will definitely help people in running their family properly. We cannot bring back those who have gone, we can definitely support those who are destitute after their departure," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021