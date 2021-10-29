CIL arms Mahanadi, Northern Coalfields jointly dispatch over 1 mn tonne coal in a single day

Coal India arms Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) and Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) have scripted history with jointly dispatching over one million tonnes (MT) of coal in a single day to its consumers on Thursday.

This feat has been achieved amid thermal power plants facing coal shortages.

''Congratulations to @mahanadicoal & @NCL_SINGRAULI on dispatching over 1 million tonne coal in a single day. Felicitated CMD Shri P K Sinha & Directors of both coal companies for this achievement,'' Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a tweet.

Joshi and Minister of State for Coal Raosaheb Patil Danve on Friday felicitated Prabhat Kumar Sinha, the chairman and managing director of NCL with additional charge of CMD MCL, and the functional directors of both the companies at Bhubaneswar during their third and concluding day visit to the mineral rich state Odisha.

Performances of MCL and NCL are crucial to ensure energy security of the nation as both the companies jointly account for about 50 per cent of total coal production and offtake of the parent company Coal India Ltd (CIL).

MCL is headquartered at Sambalpur in Odisha, while NCL is headquartered in the Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

Both the companies have jointly produced 147.01 million tonnes of coal and have dispatched 163.5 MT of dry-fuel so far in the current fiscal.

Joshi and Danve also chaired a joint meeting of Mines Ministry officials of the Centre and Odisha.

''Convened a meeting with officials of @MinesMinIndia & Odisha's @of_mines. Reviewed progress made in auction of mineral blocks in the state and directed for expediting the allocation process. MoS @raosahebdanve ji & Odisha's Mines Minister Sh. Prafulla Kr. Malik were also present,'' Joshi tweeted.

Notably, Joshi and Danve are on a three-day visit to Odisha. On the second day of their visit on Thursday, they reviewed mining and despatch operations of MCL with an aim to further enhance fuel supplies to thermal power plants.

''Coal production and despatch have now increased and we are supplying about 2.2 million tonne coal in a day to the power plants, which is itself a record,'' Joshi had said to the media on Thursday after his visit to Talcher coalfields of MCL.

They had also visited and reviewed Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and advised officials to fully utilise port facilities to increase coal transportation through sea route.

Joshi had on Thursday said state-owned CIL has stepped up fuel supply to meet the increased demand of the power sector and arrest shortages at thermal power plants caused due to rising cost of imported coal.

The government on Thursday said supply of coal to thermal power plants (TPPs) has been rising consistently, which is evident from the rise in stock at power plants end.

Average rise during the last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day.

''Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days,'' the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently ''which is evident from the rise in stock at the power plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonnes per day,'' it had added.

As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report, the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million tonnes (MT) as on October 26, 2021.

With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, five days' stock is available at the end of the thermal power plants. In around a week's time, it is likely to reach six days' buffer stock.

Coal consumed on daily basis by the TPPs is replenished by coal companies.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

