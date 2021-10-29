Tata Power, Tata Steel tie up to set up 41-MW solar projects in Jharkhand, Odisha

Tata Power on Friday said it has collaborated with Tata Steel to set up 41-megawatt (MW) grid-connected solar projects in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Tata Power and Tata Steel, the two flagship companies of the Tata Group, have come together to develop grid-connected solar plants in Jharkhand and Odisha, Tata Power said in a statement.

The two companies have signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 25 years to set up 41-MW solar projects, which will be a combination of rooftop, floating and ground-mounted solar panels, according to the statement.

Under the project, Tata Power will develop photovoltaic (PV) capacities for Tata Steel at Jamshedpur (21.97 megawatts-peak) and Kalinganagar (19.22 megawatts-peak).

Under the PPA (power purchase agreement) at Jamshedpur, Tata Power will develop rooftop PV with 7.57 MWp capacity, while floating and ground-mounted capacity would be 10.80 MWp and 3.6 MWp, respectively.

The ground-mounted PV will be installed at the Sonari Airport, Jamshedpur. Kalinganagar will have 9.12-MWp rooftop PV capacities, and floating PV will constitute 10.10 MWp.

The estimated energy generation through 41.19 MWp solar project is 6,02,80,095 kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the first year. During its lifetime (i.e. for 25 years), the total energy generation would be 1,40,93,61,488 kWh. The project will help save 45,210 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year and 10,57,021 tonnes during its lifetime (25 years).

Tata Power and Tata Steel have constantly explored opportunities to exploit renewable energy sources, which is the best way to mitigate the impact of climate change. The latest announcement is yet another milestone in the common quest of both companies to become a sustainability-driven enterprise, committed to exploring clean energy solutions.

In March 2021, the two companies had announced to develop a 15-MW solar project at Jamshedpur. This project will generate an average of 32 million units (MUs) of energy per year. It will help in offsetting about an average of 25.8 million kgs of CO2 annually. Earlier, in 2017, Tata Power Solar had commissioned a three-MW solar PV power plant in Tata Steel's iron ore mine at Noamundi. This was the first solar power plant of its kind at any iron ore mine in the country.

Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said, ''Tata Steel sustainability has always been a core principle that is embedded in its business philosophy and is backed by a long-term, holistic vision of achieving identified targets. We have taken several definitive steps across the value chain to reinforce our sustainability credentials.'' He added that in the recent past, power generation from solar and non-conventional energy sources has gained momentum across operating locations. ''We will continue with our pursuit of clean energy solutions and expand our renewable energy footprint.'' Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, said, ''We are glad to collaborate with Tata Steel to help them reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group's commitment towards the adoption of clean energy. Tata Power and Tata Steel have been collaborating for a long time to meet the energy requirements through cleaner means.'' Sinha added that this blended solar PV project is yet another milestone in the company's shared vision of a better tomorrow and ''we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their other plants across the country''.

In line with India's nationally determined contributions (NDC), Tata Power has furthered its vision for a sustainable tomorrow with its commitment to achieving carbon-neutrality before 2050.

The company has a focused 3D Framework of Decarbonization, Decentralization and Digitization and is committed to empowering a billion lives through sustainable, affordable and innovative energy solutions.

The company is pursuing two gigawatts (GW) of solar and hybrid capabilities annually to grow over 25 GW by 2030.

A signatory to the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures for climate change, Tata Steel is committed to becoming a sustainable steel producer and has taken definitive steps to achieve this goal.

The company set up India's first steel scrap recycling plant in Rohtak followed by a plant for CO2 capture from Blast Furnace gas at its Jamshedpur Works, also the first in the country. Tata Steel is investing in enabling long term sustainable solutions in logistics and supply chain and has pioneered the electric vehicles for transportation of finished steel in the country. The company has also earned the distinction of becoming the first steel producer in the world to join the sea cargo charter (SCC) to reduce 'Scope 3' greenhouse gas emissions in the ocean trade.

