Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:27 IST
European Commission may propose to UK a last round of fishing licence talks -fishing industry source
The European Commission plans to propose to London that a last round of negotiations over UK-issued fishing licences takes place over the weekend, a fishing industry source said on Friday.

"There is a will to find a solution, it is not by pleasure that we are here and there is a will to find a way out. But they are determined," said the source, who was told this was what the Commission planned to do.

"We have the same demands that we had before, we want more authorisations and we don't want the orange [provisional licence until 31 January 2022] status, we have identified the boats that have all the elements of proof."

