Left Menu

CISF takes over security of Power Grid plant in Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:06 IST
CISF takes over security of Power Grid plant in Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

The CISF on Friday took over the security of a Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) station located in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir with the induction of an armed contingent of 140 commandos.

The New Wanpoh located power plant is ''one of the most sensitive power grid installation established by PGCIL in the Union Territory of J&K'', the CISF said.

It is situated on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway (NH-44) in Qazigund tehsil of Anantnag district in cusp of Kashmir valley at an altitude of 1663.27 meters, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.

This sub-station is a ''vital strategic link'' in power distribution system of the country with a transmission capacity of 400/220 KV, he said.

The power unit was located here keeping in view the increasing demand of power in the Kashmir valley, especially during the winter months, the spokesperson said.

''Due to its location, the sub-station is inherently vulnerable to threats from anti-nationals and militants,'' he said.

''The CISF will provide round-the-clock armed security cover to the facility under the command of a deputy commandant rank officer,'' he said.

The CISF personnel armed with assault rifles like the AK series and the INSAS will also carry out anti-sabotage checks at the facility and there will be a quick reaction team (QRT) to respond to any emergency or terrorist attack.

The force will control the entry and exit of staffers and other people at the facility and will be authorised to carry out frisking of visitors in special cases and also check the bags they carry, a senior officer said.

This is the 353rd unit under the armed cover of the CISF that guards a number of vital and sensitive installations in the country, including those in the nuclear and aerospace domain apart from 64 civil airports, the Delhi Metro network and historical monuments like the Red Fort and Taj Mahal. PTI NES RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021