Rajnath congratulates DRDO, IAF on successfully flight-tested Long-Range Bomb

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and (IAF) on successfully flight-tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) from an aerial platform and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:21 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and (IAF) on successfully flight-tested indigenously developed Long-Range Bomb (LRB) from an aerial platform and stated that this will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Armed Forces. The LR Bomb, after release from the IAF fighter aircraft, guided to a land-based target at a long-range with accuracy within specified limits. All the mission objectives have been successfully met. The flight of the bomb and the performance was monitored by a number of Range Sensors including the Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), Telemetry and Radar deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

The LR Bomb has been designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat (RCI), a DRDO laboratory located at Hyderabad in coordination with other DRDO laboratories. Secretary Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy in his message to the teams said that the successful flight test of LR Bomb has marked an important milestone in indigenous development of this class of systems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

