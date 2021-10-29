Left Menu

CBI begins probe in OBC man's murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began probe into the alleged murder of a man who was burnt to death in Madhya Pradesh last month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:52 IST
CBI begins probe in OBC man's murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday began probe into the alleged murder of a man who was burnt to death in Madhya Pradesh last month. The youth, identified as Rahul Yadav, was allegedly set on fire on September 16 in the state's Semra Leharia village for having an affair with a woman of a different caste.

The CBI on Thursday registered First Information Report into the case under Sections 302 (murder), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. A team of the central investigation agency, as a part of the probe, will visit the village where the incident happened and collect the evidence from the local police.

Officials say the 25-year-old victim had gone to meet a woman of another caste in the same village when the girl's kin poured petrol on the couple and set them on fire. While Yadav succumbed to serious injuries, the woman received 60 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The incident sparked a furore in the village after the family of the deceased staged a protest, holding the girl's family responsible for their son's death. The deceased who belonged to an OBC community, in his dying video statement, blamed the woman's family members, who are Brahmin, for his death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021