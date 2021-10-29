UK's Johnson to China's Xi: Everyone must step up climate change ambition
"He emphasised the importance of all countries stepping up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and taking concrete action to cut emissions and expedite the transition to renewable energy, including phasing out coal," a spokesperson for Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement. Xi is not expected to attend COP26 in person.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
All countries need to step up their climate change ambitions at the COP26 United Nations climate summit, including on phasing out coal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a call on Friday. "He emphasised the importance of all countries stepping up their ambition on climate change at COP26 and taking concrete action to cut emissions and expedite the transition to renewable energy, including phasing out coal," a spokesperson for Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.
Xi is not expected to attend COP26 in person. The two leaders, whose countries have been at odds over Hong Kong and human rights in Xinjiang, "recognised that there were areas of disagreement and difficulty in the bilateral relationship," according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- United Nations
- Hong Kong
- Chinese
- Xi Jinping
- Xinjiang
- British
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
Renu's early strike hands Indian women's football team win over Chinese Taipei
Chinese tech workers disclose working hours in criticism of '996'
IOC VP: Chinese human rights not a concern before 2022 Games
Chinese online brokers Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks - People's Daily website
Chinese regulators tell home buyers: 'Be careful when making payments'