Karnataka Minister mourns death of actor Puneet Rajkumar

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday expressed his deep condolences over the sudden death of popular Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:36 IST
Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday expressed his deep condolences over the sudden death of popular Kannada actor Puneet Rajkumar. While mourning the death of Puneet, Narayan said, "Puneet had accomplished immense popularity from an early age."

The Minister said that his position could not be filled by anyone else. "It is difficult to believe that Puneet, who has always been the backbone of constructive programs, is no more," he said.

The Minister further said that he is praying to the Lord to grant peace to the soul. "May the Lord grant to his family members, relatives and fans the power to withstand the pain of Kannada actor's death," he added.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering from a heart attack. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, Puneeth is fondly called 'Appu' by his fans. He started his career as a child artist with his father in the early 80s. 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra' are some of his memorable movies. He was last seen in 'Yuvarathnaa', which was released early this year. (ANI)

