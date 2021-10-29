President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates housing scheme for EWS in Gujarat
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated a housing scheme project for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Gujarat's Bhavnagar.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated a housing scheme project for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Gujarat's Bhavnagar. "President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a housing scheme project for Economically Weaker Section under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at Bhavnagar, Gujarat and handed over the keys to some beneficiaries," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
The President had also visited Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram in Gujarat today. President is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ending on October 30. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
