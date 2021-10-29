Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:52 IST
Raj govt to give relief to people needing land-use changes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Under the "Prashasan Shahron Ke Sang" campaign, the Rajasthan government has decided to give up to 75 per cent rebate in premium rates for conversion of plots of land up to 3,000 square meters from agriculture to non-agricultural use.

The campaign "Prashasan Shahron Ke Sang" was launched on October 2.

The lease amount will also come down in the same proportion which will provide unprecedented relief to the people living on agricultural land and it will be easier for them to get a free-hold lease, an official statement said.

The decision taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will increase the interest of people living on agricultural land to take pattas (lease) and they will get the benefit of it in the form of various facilities under the well-planned development work.

Under the campaign, camps are being held across the state in which various relaxations are being given to people, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

