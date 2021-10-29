Left Menu

Insurer AXA tightens oil & gas policy ahead of COP26 summit

The announcement, which comes before global leaders meet for the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, follows growing calls from bodies including the United Nations for new fossil fuel projects to be stopped in order to help cap global warming. AXA said it would stop investing in and underwriting new upstream greenfield oil exploration projects unless they were carried out by companies "with the most far-reaching and credible energy transition plans".

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:05 IST
Insurer AXA tightens oil & gas policy ahead of COP26 summit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@COP26)

AXA, France's biggest insurer, said on Friday it would tighten its policy regarding investing in and insuring the oil and gas sector, as pressure builds on finance to help curtail new production. The announcement, which comes before global leaders meet for the COP26 climate summit in Scotland, follows growing calls from bodies including the United Nations for new fossil fuel projects to be stopped in order to help cap global warming.

AXA said it would stop investing in and underwriting new upstream greenfield oil exploration projects unless they were carried out by companies "with the most far-reaching and credible energy transition plans". This would see it avoid new direct investments in listed equities and corporate bonds in developed markets in oil and gas companies operating in upstream, oilfield services, downstream subsectors and most midstream players, it said.

From 2023, AXA would begin to factor the policy into its underwriting business of new insurance coverage on new upstream greenfield oil exploration projects, it added. "The climate emergency requires us to step up our actions and support the transition towards a low-carbon economy," said AXA Chief Executive Thomas Buberl.

"Going forward, AXA is determined to focus its support only on actors with the most far-reaching and credible transition strategies." It also increased its target for "green" investments to 26 billion euros ($30.3 billion) by 2023, from 24 billion announced at the end of 2020.

Peter Bosshard, coordinator of the Insure Our Future campaign, said: "In principle it's positive that the insurance industry is now finally starting to shift away from oil and gas. "But self-proclaimed climate leaders need to follow the science and rule out all support for the expansion of fossil fuel projects right away," Bosshard said.

($1 = 0.8589 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021