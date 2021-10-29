Left Menu

MP: Agri market official caught taking Rs 35,000 bribe in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:16 IST
MP: Agri market official caught taking Rs 35,000 bribe in Jabalpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokayukta police on Friday caught an employee of Krishi Upaj Mandi while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, an official said.

Sub-engineer Ramshankar Agnihotri was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in the market premises, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police J P Verma said.

The action was taken based on a complaint received from one Sandeep Suhane about Agnihotri's demand for Rs 35,000 for valuation and changing his shop from a grain to vegetable store in the market, the official said.

Suhane had been allotted a grain shop in the market and he wanted to get it valued and changed to a vegetable shop, he said, adding that the market's sub-engineer has the power to change the usage of the shop.

The accused official is on deputation to Krishi Upaj Mandi from the MP State Agriculture Marketing Board office here, Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021