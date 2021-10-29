Rabi sowing begins; wheat planted in 34,000 hectares so far: Agri min

Sowing of winter crops has started in the country, with farmers planting wheat in 34,000 hectares so far this rabi season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Wheat is the main winter or rabi crop. Rice and pulses, such as gram, urad, moong as well as oilseeds like groundnut and sunflower, are other rabi crops grown in this season.

According to the sowing data released by the ministry, wheat has been sown in 34,000 hectares so far in the rabi season of 2021-22 as against 35,000 hectares in the year-ago period.

While wheat planting has started in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, but it has not yet commenced in main growing states like Punjab and Haryana as harvesting of kharif crops is still underway.

Not only wheat, area sown to paddy, pulses and coarse cereals remained lower so far in this rabi season than the year-ago period. However, area under oilseeds so far was reported higher than the year-ago period, the data showed.

Paddy was planted in 3.71 lakh hectare so far this rabi season as against 4.34 lakh hectare in the year ago period, while that of coarse cereals in 4.20 lakh hectare as against 5.24 lakh hectare in the said period.

Pulses was sown in 9.70 lakh hectare so far in the 2021-22 rabi season, as against 12.58 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Oilseeds was sown in 25.33 lakh hectare so far this rabi season, higher than 20.01 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

Total rabi crops were sown in 43.29 lakh hectare area so far this rabi season when compared with 42.52 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)