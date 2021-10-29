Saudi asks to host Expo 2030 - state news agency
29-10-2021
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that Riyadh has submitted a formal request to host Expo 2030, state news agency said on Friday.
Prince Mohammed said hosting the expo would be under the theme "The era of change: Leading the planet to a foresighted tomorrow", the agency added.
