Mathura district takes measures to check stubble burning

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura district administration in Uttar Pradesh has initiated several measures to check stubble burning, including slapping fine on violators, officials said on Friday.

District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said a total of 56 people have been fined so far for burning crop residue.

According to officials, 300 employees of panchayat, revenue, irrigation and agriculture departments have been deployed to check stubble burning.

Attachment of a super straw management system to the combined harvest machine has been made mandatory as it would cut stubble into small pieces, they said, adding that farmers have also been asked to spray waste decomposer on stubble to convert them into manure.

District Agriculture Officer A K Singh said waste decomposers have already been distributed free of cost to farmers.

They said that for convenience of small farmers, arrangements for transportation of their stubble to cow sheds in tractors have been made.

The farmers have been advised to use the facility made available by the government.

Stubble burning adds to air pollution in the National Capital Region around this time of the year.

