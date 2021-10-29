Left Menu

Thunberg joins London finance protest before climate summit

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:08 IST
Thunberg joins London finance protest before climate summit
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters at a noisy demonstration outside the London offices of Standard Chartered bank on Friday to demand that financial institutions stop funding the extraction of fossil fuels. The high-profile global climate protester appeared briefly on the streets of the City of London, the financial heart of the British capital which is home to some of the world's biggest banks and financial firms.

Placards at the demonstration said "Keep It In The Ground" and "Can You Breathe Money?". The 18-year-old was joined in the narrow streets of the British capital by around 20 international climate activists from countries including Namibia, Philippines and Samoa who are due to travel with Thunberg to the United Nations climate summit, or COP26, in Glasgow.

Mobbed by television crews and photographers, she stood alongside other young protesters before leaving shortly afterwards. Thunberg told the BBC in an interview that they wanted banks to "stop funding our destruction", because so many still direct funding to companies such as oil groups.

She has recently berated politicians for 30 years of "blah, blah, blah" rather than acting to curb global warming. Campaigners were due to gather in other cities including New York and Frankfurt to argue that big financial institutions should stop pumping money into the extraction of fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021