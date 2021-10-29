Centre along with cooperative Nafed launches 1st ODOP bakery brand 'Dilli Bakes'

Food Processing Industries Minister Prashupati Kumar Paras on Friday launched a bakery brand 'Dilli Bakes' with first product whole wheat rusk in the national capital in association with cooperative Nafed under the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative. Whole wheat rusk is the first product launched under the Dilli Bakes brand. A pack of 260 gram whole wheat rusk pack is priced at Rs 60. The product is made with jaggery instead of sugar and contains butter instead of vanaspati, an official statement said. Dilli Bakes products will be available at all Nafed Bazaars, e-commerce platforms, and prominent retail stores across India, it added. The Centre is promoting one product from one district under the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme. So far, 688 districts in 32 states and union territories have been identified with 119 union products as ODOPs.

Under this scheme, the Food Processing Industries Ministry has signed an agreement with Nafed for developing 10 brands of selected ODOPs under the branding and marketing component of the scheme.

''Dilli Bakes'' is the first ODOP brand in bakery category developed by Nafed. This is one of the ODOPs for Delhi.

Through this initiative, the ministry wants to send an encouraging message to the micro food processing enterprises across the country about the vision, efforts and initiatives of the government to formalise, upgrade and strengthen them taking them a step closer to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The PMFME scheme is a centrally sponsored scheme that aims to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro-enterprises in the unorganised segment of the food processing industry and to promote formalisation of the sector and provide support to Farmer Producer Organisations, Self Help Groups, and Producers Cooperatives along their entire value chain.

With an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25, the scheme envisions to directly assist the 2,00,000 micro food processing units for providing financial, technical, and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

