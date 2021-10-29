Left Menu

69 tehsils declared drought-hit in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has declared 69 tehsils of 12 districts of the state drought-hit on the basis of a report on crop failure. According to the report, 33 per cent or more damage has been witnessed to crop due to drought in the Kharif season in 744 villages of the tehsils. The tehsils that have been declared drought-hit include Barmer, Jodhpur, Jalore, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Pali, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Nagaur, Hanumangarh and Churu, according to an official statement.

