T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:53 IST
T20WC Scoreboard: Afghanistan vs Pakistan
Scoreboard of the Group 2 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup between Afghanistan and Pakistan here on Friday.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai c Haris Rauf b Imad Wasim 0 Mohammad Shahzad c Babar Azam b Shaheen Afridi 8 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Babar Azam b Hasan Ali 10 Asghar Afghan c and b Haris Rauf 10 Karim Janat c Fakhar Zaman b Imad Wasim 15 Najibullah Zadran c Rizwan b Shadab Khan 22 Mohammad Nabi not out 35 Gulbadin Naib not out 35 Extras: (LB-3, W-6, NB-3) 12 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 147 Fall of Wickets: 7-1, 13-2, 33-3, 39-4, 64-5, 76-6 Bowler: Shaheen Afridi 4-0-22-1, Imad Wasim 4-0-25-2, Haris Rauf 4-0-37-1, Hasan Ali 4-1-38-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-22-1. (MORE) PTI ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

