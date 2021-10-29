Left Menu

AQIS module case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Al-Qaeda operative

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Al-Qaeda operative in Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub Continent (AQIS) module case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:57 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against an Al-Qaeda operative in Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub Continent (AQIS) module case. The agency filed the chargesheet in a special NIA court here in the national capital against Abu Sufiyan, a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal under charges of the Explosives Substance Act, 1908.

The instant case was registered by NIA on September 11, 2020, against Murshid Hasan alias Sofiq and other members of the AQIS module active in Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala who were in the advanced stage of conspiracy to execute terrorist attacks in different parts of the country. Earlier, Chargesheet was filed against 11 arrested accused persons including Abu Sufiyan under various sections of IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act on February 26 this year.

NIA investigation revealed that Abu Sufiyan was involved in a conspiracy with other co-accused for furthering the activities of AQIS in India. Earlier, in the search conducted at the premises of Sufiyan in Murshidabad in 2020, the agency said, various incriminating materials used for making bombs and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) were recovered.

"Further Investigation revealed that Sufiyan had gathered technical knowhow online for making bombs and had purchased raw materials and created a storage dump in his house with the intention of fabricating IEDs," the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

