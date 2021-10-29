Reports about police removing barricades from protest site on Ghazipur border wrong: BKU

The Bhartiya Kisan Union on Friday said that farmers' protest against the three central farm laws at the Delhi-UP border in Ghazipur and elsewhere will continue as usual.

The BKU made this remark in a press statement terming reports that the Delhi police is removing barricades from the National Highway-9 near the protest site as false.

In a party statement, BKU spokesperson Dharmendra Malik also appealed to farmers to gather at the Delhi-UP border in large numbers to strengthen the movement and make it stronger than ever before, casting aside all doubts over the weakening of the movement.

The highway was closed by the Delhi police after January 26 and not by the farmers' outfit, he said.

After filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court, the Delhi police is now rectifying its mistake while the government is hatching conspiracies against protesters every day, said Malik asking farmers to be wary of the government's ploy.

Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar, meanwhile, told PTI that as the Delhi police have removed some barricades at the Ghazipur border, the Ghaziabad police officers are keeping a hawk's eye on every activity so that no untoward incident occurs on the border.

Additional Director General of Police Rajiv Sabharwal and Inspector General of Police of Meerut range too reached the Kaushambi police station near the border on Friday evening and discussed various issues about the farmers blocking the highway.

To maintain law and order in the entire area of the UP-Delhi Ghazipur's border, it has been divided into seven zones and 13 sectors and senior officers have been deputed by the administration, he said.

The Local Intelligence Unit is also monitoring every activity on the border and giving reports to the higher authorities, he said, adding it's the priority of the police of the two states to keep the vehicular traffic hassle-free in he area, the SSP said.

