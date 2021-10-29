Left Menu

Johnson says will act to protect UK internal market

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the European Union's suggestions would not fix post-Brexit trade issues with Northern Ireland and that he would protect the territorial integrity of the country.

"The answers to the problems of movements of goods east-west in our country, between Great Britain and Northern Ireland should be very simple. I think we need to fix it," he told reporters travelling to Rome for a G20 meeting.

"I am not convinced that the solutions that we're seeing do fix it and we will have to take steps that are necessary to protect the territorial integrity of the UK and the UK's internal market."

