Assam reports 322 fresh COVID19 cases

A total of 322 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Friday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 29-10-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 23:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A total of 322 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were recorded in Assam in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Friday. With new cases registered on Friday, the total case reported in the state touched 6,10,150 including 2,444 active cases.

With 278 new recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 6,00,367. The death toll is 5,992. A total of 43,841 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus. So far, 2,46,57,174 tests have been conducted in Assam.

Of the deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two were in Kamrup and one was reported in Nalbari. (ANI)

