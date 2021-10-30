New U.S. sanctions contradict Washington claim to seek return to nuclear deal - Iran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday new U.S. sanctions imposed against Tehran's military drone programme contradicted Washington's claim to seek a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, state media reported.

"The imposition of new sanctions reflects the completely contradictory behaviour of the White House (which) speaks of its intention to return to the nuclear accord and continues to impose sanctions," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Friday that the United States had issued a fresh round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone programme that it said threatened regional stability. Iran says its drone programme is for defensive purposes.