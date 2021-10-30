Left Menu

Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid supply breakdown-FT

European energy prices have skyrocketed this year as tight gas supplies collided with a rebound in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased appetite for carbon-emissions permits. Macron said he did not think prices could be lowered given tensions on the demand side, but said it was important to avoid break in supply and further increase in prices, as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:03 IST
Macron says stability needed on energy prices to avoid supply breakdown-FT
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said better stability on energy prices is needed and urged a G20 summit in Rome this weekend to stabilise supplies to prevent a supply breakdown this winter, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

"In the coming weeks and months, we need to get better visibility and stability on prices so tension on the energy prices doesn't generate uncertainties, and undermine the global economic recovery," the FT quoted Macron as saying in an interview. European energy prices have skyrocketed this year as tight gas supplies collided with a rebound in demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and increased appetite for carbon-emissions permits.

Macron said he did not think prices could be lowered given tensions on the demand side, but said it was important to avoid break in supply and further increase in prices, as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly supplies 35% of European needs.

Asked Gazprom's power over Europe, Macron said: "It's not a matter of whether we're too dependent on a company or not. It's how do we create alternatives. And the only alternatives are to have European renewables and of course, European nuclear." The French president said the G20 meeting on the eve of COP26 in Glasgow would also give countries a chance to agree on more ambitious plans to fight climate change.

"We need the G20 to go right through to the eradication of all international financing of coal-fired power plants," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021