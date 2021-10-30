Left Menu

First-ever open-air theatre inaugurated in the middle of J-K's Dal Lake

As a part of the ongoing Iconic Week celebrations, first of its kind open-air theatre and laser show was inaugurated in the middle of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:16 IST
First-ever open-air theatre inaugurated in the middle of J-K's Dal Lake
Open theatre telecasting movie in the middle of Dal lake (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As a part of the ongoing Iconic Week celebrations, first of its kind open-air theatre and laser show was inaugurated in the middle of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday. Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Nitishwar Kumar, Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Tourism, G N Itoo among other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The dignitaries along with other guests watched 'Kashmir ki Kali' movie telecast on open-air theatre. The show was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department in collaboration with Smart City Srinagar and Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Chief Secretary inaugurated a laser show at Ghat Number- 7, where a short film on history of houseboats in Kashmir was also telecasted on an open houseboat. The dignitaries also inspected the gallery displaying old testimonials, periodicals and photographs depicting old pictures houseboats in river Jhelum and Dal Lake, Kashmiri Culture and traditional cuisine.

On the occasion, a shikara rally adorned and shining with lights passed through Nehru Park to Kabootar Khana with local artists singing and dancing Kashmiri songs which enthralled guests and all passersby through the Boulevard road. A fleet of shikaras and houseboats were kept available for tourists to join the celebrations and witness laser show and film. The tourists were upbeat who appreciated the tourism department for organizing such programmes and facilitating them to witness it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021