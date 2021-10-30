People switch to eco-friendly crackers in Hyderabad
Many people are switching to Green or eco-friendly crackers in Hyderabad city ahead of Diwali.
- Country:
- India
Many people are switching to Green or eco-friendly crackers in Hyderabad city ahead of Diwali. "There's demand for eco-friendly firecrackers this year. As of now, the sale is good and it's expected to improve in the coming days," said K Venugopal, General Secretary, Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association.
"I am going to celebrate this Diwali with his family members and have come to buy the eco-friendly and pollution-free Green Crackers in this shop," said Pratheek, a customer. Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court made it clear that there is no total ban on the use of firecrackers and only those crackers containing Barium salts, chemical crackers or found to be injurious to health are banned. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Green
- Hyderabad city
- Supreme Court
- Diwali
- Hyderabad
ALSO READ
Sustainable transport key to green energy shift: UN Secretary-General
Malaysian salon paints Squid Game manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Malaysian salon paints Squid Games manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
ANALYSIS-With boosters, masks and Green Pass, Israel sees a COVID-19 wave in retreat
Tamil Nadu CM request Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha counterparts to allow sale of green crackers