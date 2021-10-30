Left Menu

Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales ahead of Diwali

Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales as they resume Diwali business.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:26 IST
Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales ahead of Diwali
Visual of a Earthen Lamp maker (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales as they resume Diwali business.

"We are excited for Diwali. Sales are always high during this time of the year. We are selling it at Rs 1 per diya," said Sumit.

"I study in Class 12. After school, I help my parents in making and selling the diyas. Looking forward to a good season this time," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021