Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales ahead of Diwali

Earthen lamp makers at Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur await good sales as they resume Diwali business.

"We are excited for Diwali. Sales are always high during this time of the year. We are selling it at Rs 1 per diya," said Sumit.

"I study in Class 12. After school, I help my parents in making and selling the diyas. Looking forward to a good season this time," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)