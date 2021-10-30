Left Menu

UP: Dacoit with bounty of Rs 5,50,000 killed in police encounter in Chitrakoot

A dacoit with a bounty of Rs 5,50,000 on his head was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Chitrakoot on Saturday morning.

ANI | Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:37 IST
STF team at the encounter site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A dacoit with a bounty of Rs 5,50,000 on his head was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Chitrakoot on Saturday morning. The bounty criminal has been identified as Gauri Yadav. He had a bounty of Rs 5 lakhs on his head in UP while a bounty of Rs 50,000 was on his head in Madhya Pradesh as well.

The encounter took place between 3:30 and 4:00 AM at Madha region in Bahilpurwa Police Station zone of Chitrakoot. A lot of rounds of ammunition were fired in the encounter between both sides and the dacoit was killed by the police. The STF team was led by ADG STF Amitabh Yash.

One AK-47, an old model Kalashnikov semi-automatic rifle and one twelve bore gun (all factory-made), and two country-made weapons along with hundreds of live and spent ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

