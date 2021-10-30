Left Menu

House collapses in Dilshad Garden area of Delhi, no casualty reported

A house collapsed in the Dilshad Garden area of Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:49 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A house collapsed in the Dilshad Garden area of Delhi on Saturday. No casualties have been reported.

As per Delhi Fire Service, the house collapsed when a boundary wall of a pump house fell down. The wall was 60 feet long and eight feet high. It damaged some vehicles parked nearby. A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

