UP police sends report to withhold NEET results of 25 candidates to National Testing Agency

A report to withhold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results of 25 candidates allegedly in contact with the 'NEET solver gang' has been sent to the National Testing Agency (NTA) by Uttar Pradesh Police.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:10 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A report to withhold National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results of 25 candidates allegedly in contact with the 'NEET solver gang' has been sent to the National Testing Agency (NTA) by Uttar Pradesh Police. As per the Commissioner of Police (Varanasi), a complete bio-data of all candidates was prepared and sent to NTA. Sample fingerprints filled on the form were obtained for matching the fingerprints of all candidates.

"After some time, teams will be sent to other states for discussion. A strategy for further action in the NEET solver gang case has been prepared and solid evidence is being gathered to oppose the anticipatory bail," said the commissioner. Earlier in September, Varanasi Police identified the alleged mastermind of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) solver gang as Nilesh Singh, a.k.a 'PK'. He is allegedly on a run along with his family.

As per police, the gang sits for the NEET examination in place of the original candidates and helped them pass the examination. The gang allegedly takes a hefty amount of money from the original candidates to sit in their exams and help them in cracking the exam. (ANI)

