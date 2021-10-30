Left Menu

Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:02 IST
Biden, Europeans take up Iran nuclear program in Rome talks
US President Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

As Iran's nuclear program makes troubling advances, President Joe Biden is set to huddle Saturday with European allies to talk through strategy as they press for a diplomatic resolution — and to plan for the possibility Iran declines to return to the negotiating table.

The meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain — known as the E3 — comes at a pivotal time, as Iran continues to enrich uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.

Biden is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and bring Iran back into compliance with the pact that would have kept the Islamic republic at least one year away from the potential to field a nuclear weapon.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the meeting with Germany's Angela Merkel, France's Emmanuel Macron, and Britain's Boris Johnson would feature the leaders "all singing from the same song sheet on this issue." He called it a "study in contrast with the previous administration since Iran was one of the areas of most profound divergence between the previous administration and the Europeans." The U.N.'s atomic watchdog has said Iran is increasingly in violation of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal and the U.S. has participated indirectly in talks aimed at bringing both Washington and Tehran back into compliance. Those Vienna talks have been on hiatus since June, when Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took power. Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union remain part of the deal.

Saturday's meeting follows days after Ali Bagheri, Iran's deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, tweeted that Iran has agreed to restart negotiations by the end of November and a date for a resumption of talks "would be announced in the course of the next week." Sullivan said Thursday that the U.S. was still trying to determine whether Iran was serious about the negotiations.

"It's not entirely clear to me yet whether the Iranians are prepared to return to talks," he told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Rome for the Group of 20 summit. "We have heard positive signals that they are, but I think we have to wait and see when and whether they actually show up at the negotiating table." Sullivan said the group would be sending "clear messages" to Iran that the window for negotiation "is not unlimited." "We, of course, retain all other options to be able to deal with this program as necessary," he said.

Saturday's meeting comes days after American officials blamed Iran for a drone attack on a remote U.S. outpost in Syria. Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran.

No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of the attack.

In retaliation, the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday announced new penalties against two senior members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and two affiliated companies for supplying lethal drones and related material to insurgent groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and Ethiopia.

The meeting comes on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome, the first stop on Biden's five-day foreign trip that will also take him to a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. U.S. officials said Biden also was to participate Saturday in a plenary session with other world leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery. Biden was expected to push for progress toward his goal of establishing a global 15% corporate minimum tax, even as his domestic effort to raise the business rate to that figure was stuck in limbo in Washington. He was also expected to discuss measures to ease a global energy supply crunch that has led to rising prices, imperiling the global economic recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021