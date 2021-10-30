Left Menu

Dreaded dacoit Gauri Yadav, carrying a cash reward of Rs 5.50 lakh, was killed here in an encounter with a joint team of the Special Task Force STF and the district police on Saturday, a senior officer said.Yadav was killed in Mandav forest of Bahilpurwa Police Station area here, Superintendent of Police SP, Chitrakoot, Dhaval Jaiswal said.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 30-10-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 13:12 IST
Dreaded dacoit killed in encounter in UP's Chitrakoot
Dreaded dacoit Gauri Yadav, carrying a cash reward of Rs 5.50 lakh, was killed here in an encounter with a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the district police on Saturday, a senior officer said.

Yadav was killed in Mandav forest of Bahilpurwa Police Station area here, Superintendent of Police (SP), Chitrakoot, Dhaval Jaiswal said. Sophisticated weapons have been recovered from the site where the encounter took place, he said.

Yadav was the only notorious dacoit left who carried a cash reward, and now there are no dreaded dacoits left in the forest of Patha here, he added. The area has been notorious for dacoits

