MP: Petrol crosses Rs 121 per litre in border district; diesel costs over Rs 110

The fuel prices have risen by 36 paise petrol and 37 paise diesel per litre in the last 24 hours, said Abhishek Jaiswal, a petrol pump owner in Bijuri town of Annupur, bordering with Chhattisgarh.Petroleum is brought to Anuppur from Jabalpur oil depot, about 250 km from the district headquarters, making it costlier here in comparison to other parts of the state because of higher transportation cost, Jaiswal said.Similarly, the price of petrol in Balaghat reached Rs 120.06, while diesel is being sold at Rs 109.32 per litre, petrol pump owner Manish Khandelwal said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For the first time, the price of petrol crossed Rs 121 per litre in the border district of Madhya Pradesh, while the cost of diesel touched Rs 110.29 on Saturday.

According to sources in the industry, the price of petrol rose to Rs 121.13 per litre and the diesel cost reached Rs 110.29 per litre in Anuppur, while petrol crossed the Rs 120-mark in Balaghat. The fuel prices have risen by 36 paise (petrol) and 37 paise (diesel) per litre in the last 24 hours, said Abhishek Jaiswal, a petrol pump owner in Bijuri town of Annupur, bordering with Chhattisgarh.

Petroleum is brought to Anuppur from Jabalpur oil depot, about 250 km from the district headquarters, making it costlier here in comparison to other parts of the state because of higher transportation cost, Jaiswal said.

Similarly, the price of petrol in Balaghat reached Rs 120.06, while diesel is being sold at Rs 109.32 per litre, petrol pump owner Manish Khandelwal said. In Bhopal, petrol is being sold at Rs 117.71 per litre, while diesel cost is at Rs 107.13 per litre, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

