Left Menu

DMRC bags 'Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' award

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was on Friday conferred with the prestigious 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its "Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:31 IST
DMRC bags 'Metro Rail with Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction' award
Delhi Metro Conferred with award for excellence in urban transport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was on Friday conferred with the prestigious 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its "Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction".

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh received the award from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at the 14th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2021 in Delhi.

The UMI Conference is an annual flagship event organized by the MoHUA, which provides a platform for State/City officials to learn the best urban transport practices from global urban transport experts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021