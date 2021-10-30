Left Menu

MP: Power sector employees threaten to boycott work from Nov 1

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 30-10-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 15:47 IST
MP: Power sector employees threaten to boycott work from Nov 1
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers (MPUFPEE) on Saturday gave a call to employees of the state-owned power companies to boycott work from November 1 to press for their various demands. Employees and engineers of the state-owned power companies will go on karya bahishkar andolan (work boycott agitation) to press for their five-point demand from November 1, MPUFPEE coordinator engineer V K S Parihar told PTI.

The demand includes payment of 50 per cent of the arrears of dearness allowance and deferred increment amount in the salary for October, Parihar said.

The forum has already put forth its demand in a series of meetings with the state energy minister and the principal secretary of the Energy Department, during which assurances were made but no action has been taken so far, he said.

The MPUFPEE is a forum of 11 associations of engineers and employees of the state-owned power companies, he said.

The other demands include benefit of salary hike and dearness allowance to contractual engineers and employees, and payment of bonus and salary for the month of October before Diwali to employees engaged on outsource basis, Parihar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021