MP: Power sector employees threaten to boycott work from Nov 1

The Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers (MPUFPEE) on Saturday gave a call to employees of the state-owned power companies to boycott work from November 1 to press for their various demands. Employees and engineers of the state-owned power companies will go on karya bahishkar andolan (work boycott agitation) to press for their five-point demand from November 1, MPUFPEE coordinator engineer V K S Parihar told PTI.

The demand includes payment of 50 per cent of the arrears of dearness allowance and deferred increment amount in the salary for October, Parihar said.

The forum has already put forth its demand in a series of meetings with the state energy minister and the principal secretary of the Energy Department, during which assurances were made but no action has been taken so far, he said.

The MPUFPEE is a forum of 11 associations of engineers and employees of the state-owned power companies, he said.

The other demands include benefit of salary hike and dearness allowance to contractual engineers and employees, and payment of bonus and salary for the month of October before Diwali to employees engaged on outsource basis, Parihar added.

