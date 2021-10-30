Left Menu

King Salman says Saudis will keep supporting energy markets' stability, balance

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:00 IST
King Salman says Saudis will keep supporting energy markets' stability, balance
Image Credit: Twitter(@KingSalman)

King Salman said on Saturday Saudi Arabia will continue supporting the stability and balance of oil markets, and also backs efforts to supply clean energy to the world.

The king, who was speaking remotely to the G20 summit, said the global economy still suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and that low-income countries are still struggling to provide vaccines for their populations.

