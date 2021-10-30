Left Menu

Guj: Carcasses of lioness, leopardess recovered from open wells in Gir

Forest officials recovered carcasses of a lioness and a leopardess from open wells in Shetrunjay wildlife division of Gir forest region in Gujarats Amreli district on Saturday.An Asiatic lioness was found dead in an open well in Nageshree village in Jafrabad range forest, while the carcass of a leopardess was recovered from another well in Juni Barpatoli village of Rajula range forest, an official said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:17 IST
Guj: Carcasses of lioness, leopardess recovered from open wells in Gir
Representative image Image Credit: picryl
  • Country:
  • India

Forest officials recovered carcasses of a lioness and a leopardess from open wells in Shetrunjay wildlife division of Gir forest region in Gujarat's Amreli district on Saturday.

An Asiatic lioness was found dead in an open well in Nageshree village in Jafrabad range forest, while the carcass of a leopardess was recovered from another well in Juni Barpatoli village of Rajula range forest, an official said. The lioness was around five to nine years old, while the leopardess was one to two years old, the official said, adding their carcasses were sent for post mortem. According to the state forest department, Gujarat has lost 313 lions in two years, of 23 had died of unnatural causes, in 2019-20.

Former state Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava had said that the government has built parapet walls for 43,000 open wells in Gir forest to prevent animals from falling into wells.

As per the census of June 2020, Gir forest region had 674 Asiatic lions, an increase from 523 recorded in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021