Johnson denies UK policies undermine green aims

PTI | Rome | Updated: 30-10-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 16:25 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that his government's policies on coal and air travel undermine his message that the world needs to wean itself off of fossil fuels.

Johnson will welcome world leaders to Glasgow, Scotland, for a United Nations climate summit on Sunday and wants them to improve on their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

But at home, his government this week slashed tax on domestic airfares, and it is considering whether to approve the U.K.'s first deep coal mine for decades.

Johnson said Saturday that Britain's pledge on cutting carbon dioxide emissions was one of the "punchiest" of any country.

"People can see what Britain has done," Johnson said in Rome, where he is attending a G-20 summit. "When I was a child, 80% of our power came from hydrocarbons," but by 2035 "we will not have any hydrocarbons in our power generation at all. We're the most ambitious country in Europe. ''By 2030, we're saying that we won't have hydrocarbon internal combustion engines for new cars. That's a very, very ambitious timetable."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

