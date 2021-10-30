T20WC Scoreboard: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka c Nortje b Pretorius 72 Kusal Perera b Nortje 7 Charith Asalanka run out (Rabada/de Kock) 21 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c and b Shamsi 0 Avishka Fernando c and b Shamsi 3 Wanindu Hasaranga c Markram b Shamsi 4 Dasun Shanaka c Rabada b Pretorius 11 Chamika Karunaratne c van der Dussen b Pretorius 5 Dushmantha Chameera b Nortje 3 Maheesh Theekshana not out 7 Lahiru Kumara run out (de Kock/Nortje) 0 Extras: (LB-7, W-2) 9 Total: (For 10 wickets in 20 Overs) 142 Fall of Wickets:20-1, 61-2, 62-3, 77-4 , 91-5, 110-6, 131-7 , 131-8, 142-9, 142-10.

Bowling: Aiden Markram 2-0-8-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-32-0, Anrich Nortje 4-0-27-2, Keshav Maharaj 4-0-34-0, Tabraiz Shamsi 4-0-17-3, Dwane Pretorius 3-0-17-3. More PTI APA APA

