Pralhad Joshi compliments coal companies for record supply of 22 Lakh tonne coal
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed happiness over the Coal Ministry's remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to thermal power plants on October 28.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday expressed happiness over the Coal Ministry's remarkable achievement of attaining 22 lakh tonne coal dispatch to thermal power plants on October 28.
Taking to his Twitter handle, the Minister informed that out of the said quantity, 18 lakh tonne coal has been the contribution of Coal India Ltd (CIL).
"Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, Coal India HQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake," read Joshi's tweet. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Coal India Ltd
- Joshi
- Coal Ministry's
- lakh tonnes
- Pralhad Joshi
ALSO READ
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat
Golf: Khalin Joshi emerges victorious at Jaipur Open
Focus on freedoms in Slovenia triggers EU Twitter spat
Lebanon's judicial council will meet with Beirut blast probe judge on Tuesday - LBCI TV on Twitter
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reviews coal production at Northern Coalfields in Singrauli