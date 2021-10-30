Left Menu

Nitish Kumar inaugurates Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 'Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital' in Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 30-10-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 18:15 IST
Nitish Kumar inaugurates Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking to ANI in Patna on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 'Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital' in Patna.

Addressing the media, Kumar said, "Jaiprakash Narayan Ji had a desire that a cancer hospital should be established in the state. We have requested the authorities to start the cancer wing of the hospital soon."

Kumar further informed that the poor people will be able to get treatment in the hospital at a discount of 25 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
3
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
4
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021