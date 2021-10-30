Nitish Kumar inaugurates Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital in Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 'Jaiprabha Medanta Hospital' in Patna.

Addressing the media, Kumar said, "Jaiprakash Narayan Ji had a desire that a cancer hospital should be established in the state. We have requested the authorities to start the cancer wing of the hospital soon."

Kumar further informed that the poor people will be able to get treatment in the hospital at a discount of 25 per cent. (ANI)

